CHTA Education Foundation Joins Forces with Grenada’s West Indies School of Hospitality

MOU between the organizations allows for greater regional access to Hospitality Courses from Cornell University and the Culinary Institute of America.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (May 4, 2023) – The CHTA Education Foundation (Education Foundation) announces a new partnership with West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) Grenada to offer training courses to regional hospitality professionals.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), effective February 15, 2023, with WISH formalizes a relationship designed to promote educational collaboration and increase international awareness and goodwill through providing high-quality international educational opportunities for the students of the Caribbean who are eligible to enroll in WISH training programs.

Barry Collymore, Founder WISH Grenada

WISH and CHTAEF will collaborate to offer thousands of annual scholarships to Caribbean hospitality workers. These scholarships will allow Caribbean hospitality employees and employers to further their studies in all areas of Hospitality including but not limited to; Service Excellence, Hospitality Management, Marketing, Leadership, Food & Beverage Management, and the Culinary Arts. These scholarships are suitable for hospitality team members at any level and require no academic prerequisite.

Online courses will be provided through the Culinary Institute of America and the eCornell platforms.

Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chair of the CHTA Education Foundation said this new agreement furthers the charity’s goal to expand the learning opportunities for Caribbean-based hospitality professionals. “We are thrilled to be able to endorse and offer candidates access to these well-recognized and accredited programs.”

Barry Collymore who is the Founder and Executive Chairman of WISH welcomed the collaboration and spoke about its positive potential impact, “We want to influence the Caribbean hospitality workforce positively. We are providing an unprecedented level of access to some of the world’s best hospitality courses and programs. Our aim is threefold: to make the region a more competitive tourism destination; to help our Caribbean businesses become more productive; and to support our hospitality workers with furthering their career and self-development.”

To apply for the short courses and certificate programs, visit chtaef.com.

Residents of Grenada must apply through the West Indies School of Hospitality at wishgrenada.com.

About CHTAEF

The CHTA Education Foundation is an independent regional charity established in 1986 with a mandate to improve and elevate the quality and professionalism of the hospitality and tourism industry in the Caribbean through education and training. The Education Foundation has supported various scholars in their pursuit of academic and technical qualifications and partnered to deliver various on-island training workshops where we enjoy engaging with diverse hospitality & tourism professionals in a lively manner. Follow CHTAEF on Facebook @CHTAEducation Foundation, Instagram @chtaef and Twitter @CHTAEduFound.

About WISH

Founded in 2021, The West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH Grenada) team aims to create learning paths for Caribbean people in the Hospitality and Service Industries. They believe that this will lead to the creation of a more empowered; confident and efficient workforce. This investment in the people of the Caribbean will no doubt lead to a more competitive Caribbean destination. Follow WISH Grenada on Instagram @wishgrenada.